AINU expands its footprint in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), single-specialty, renal sciences hospital is expanding its presence in Hyderabad by adding new facility to its existing capacity. AINU on Monday inaugurated its second facility in the city; a 60-bedded kidney care center with specialized 10-bedded acute kidney care unit.

Established in 2013, AINU is a specialized urology and nephrology-focused tertiary care hospital, offering a full suite of medical and surgical services, day care services and supporting services. The new facility will house a specialized dialysis unit of 12 beds with an advanced HDF dialysis capable units for critically ill patients. A dedicated team of fulltime urologists and nephrologists are available 24×7 to provide quality care to the patients.

Over the past 7 years, the NABH accredited AINU has established itself as a premier institute in the city with over 100 beds dedicated to kidney care. AINU is equipped with both surgical and acute kidney intensive care units; and has emerged as a referral center for complex and high-end endoscopic, laparoscopic and robotic urological procedures for kidney stones, prostate enlargement, kidney cancer, prostate cancer, urinary bladder cancer, congenital urinary tract disorders and Kidney transplantation to name a few.

Commenting on the new facility, Dr. C Mallikarjuna, Managing Director, AINU, Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology said, “AINU is renowned for its world-class infrastructure and advanced medical support. The new facility too is equipped with a comprehensive in-house laboratory and diagnostic facilities comprising of X-ray, Ultrasound, Multi-slice CT scan and Urodynamics. There are two fully equipped operating rooms specifically designed for urological procedures with all the latest surgical equipment like Lasers, ESWL and high-end HD laparoscopic instruments.”

“AINU is well equipped with state-of-the-art HDF dialysis machines at acute kidney care unit to deal with nephrological emergencies and an enviable track record in delivering a successful renal transplantation program. The prime focus at AINU has always been on advancing the knowledge of renal care among the fraternity,” concluded Dr. Purna Chandra Reddy, Executive Director.

With three advanced facilities in Telugu States, AINU is on the path to emerge into a premier institute in Nephrology and Urology; and to be at the forefront of new developments in medical and surgical technique and technology that are beneficial to patient care.