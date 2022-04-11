Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flight to Chennai

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi on Monday announced the launch of a new service to Chennai, India.

The airline will commence operations from Wednesday, April 27.

As reported by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the airline announced that it would operate direct flights to Chennai International Airport at competitive prices twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The flight will depart from Abu Dhabi every Monday and Wednesday at 2 pm and reach Chennai at 7:45 pm.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will fly to its sixth destination Chennai, after Calicut, Cochin, Trivandrum, Delhi, and Jaipur. It is also the 19th route since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Starting 27th April, fly direct from Abu Dhabi to Chennai in India. Book now at https://t.co/QYW1hysXzl pic.twitter.com/rnpegNZYIY — Air Arabia (@airarabiagroup) April 11, 2022

Adel Al Ali, the Group CEO of Air Arabia, said the new service between Abu Dhabi and Chennai falls in line with the airline’s commitment to providing customers with affordable and value-driven air travel from different hubs.

Bookings have already opened for the new route. Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Chennai by visiting Air Arabia’s website or by calling the call center or via travel agencies.

On Thursday April 7, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced the introduction of a new service to Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, starting from May 5.