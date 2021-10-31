Air Arabia launches new line of UAE-India flights at Dh499

Abu Dhabi: Air Arabia, Emirati low-cost airline will launch direct flights to Indian destinations from November 3, 2021, with tickets starting at Dirham 499 (Rs 10,179).

The airline announced that it would operate direct flights to Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The first flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi departs on November 3 at 10.55 pm. Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode flies out on November 5 at 11.30 pm, and the first service to Thiruvananthapuram starts on November 16 at 1.15 pm.

Bookings can be made through the website.

Earlier on October 28, 2021, Indian airline Air India Express has announced to start flights from Al Ain in Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode in Kerala from November 4, 2021.

According to the information, due to COVID-19 havoc, Air India Express flight operating from Al Ain in Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode in Kerala was suspended in March 2020 as a precautionary measure.

India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on October 27, 2021, that travel restrictions from India may be eased in the coming days in view of the significant drop in COVID cases.

At the same time, he also said that “I am hoping that in the coming days, travel restrictions will be relaxed as India has seen a rapid decline in new cases of COVID-19. We had some talks and consultations on this during the Abu Dhabi talks, but a formal announcement is yet to be made. Travel flights between India and UAE are expected to return to normal in the coming few days.