Air Arabia offers special fares from UAE to India flights

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) carrier Air Arabia has announced special one-way all-inclusive fares for travellers flying from UAE to India as the former allowed entry for all fully vaccinated travellers from a list of previously suspended countries.

This special fare is available for eleven Indian cities and costs between Rs 6,000 (Dh300) and Rs 12,000 (Dh600). Flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi cost Rs 6,000 (Dh300), while those flying to Calicut and Chennai will have to pay Rs 6,217 (Dh310).

Other destinations on the list are Trivandrum (Rs 6,418-Dh320), Ahmedabad (Rs 7,020-Dh350), Coimbatore (Rs 7,982-Dh398), Bangalore (Rs 9,025-Dh450) and Goa (Rs 12,034-Dh600), all inclusive,

Interested travellers can avail the discounted fares by visiting the Air Arabia website or on the given number.

On September 16, 2021, UAE based Etihad airways also announced special fares for travellers from India. The special prices are available across economy and business class, with return fares from Mumbai starting at Rs. 13,067, New Delhi at Rs. 15,397, Hyderabad at Rs. 13,910 and Bengaluru at Rs. 15,590 among other cities.