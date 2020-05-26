Air Asia flight makes emergency landing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An Air Asia flight today made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city . The Air Asia flight I5 1825 which was flying from Chandigarh to Bengaluru had to make an emergency landing at Hyderabad.

The management of AirAsia India statement said “An AirAsia India aircraft VT-IXC operating as i51543 from Jaipur to Hyderabad on 26th May 2020, encountered a technical issue and carried out a precautionary engine shut down. Handling the situation calmly in a professional manner the crew landed at Shamshabad, as scheduled. We are carrying out detailed inspection of the aircraft, having informed DGCA we are assisting in the investigation to establish the cause.”

