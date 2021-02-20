Air India aircraft escapes major accident at Gannavaram airport

Published: 20th February 2021

Vijayawada: A major accident was averted at Gannavaram airport today. An aircraft belonging to Air India lost its control after landing on the runway and hit a pole abutting the runway.

The officials concerned that the minor accident took place due to a confusion by pilot of the aircraft. The aircraft was carrying 63 passengers when the incident took place. However none were hurt in the incident . The aircraft was coming from Doha airport to the city.

The passengers suddenly turned panicky and started making loud cries . However they heaved a sigh of relief as no human loss took place in the incident .

