Air India employees receiving PF dues within 30-60 days

New Delhi, Sep 19 : National carrier Air India has clarified that it had already deposited the TDS and the PF dues for superannuated employees which are being released within 30-60 days.

There have been reports that Air India has defaulted on the deposit of TDS and PF dues since January this year.

Responding to IANS queries, Air India said it has already deposited the TDS.

“Distribution of Form 16 is also under process”, it added.

On the PF dues of employees, the national carrier said they are receiving them within 30-60 days.

“All our employees, getting superannuated, are receiving PF dues generally within a period of 30-60 days. The Employees’ contribution is paid at the initial stages after retirement- usually within a period of 30 days.

The Company’s Contribution is disbursed usually within 60 days after superannuation, depending on clearance and NOC by various departments like Finance, Personnel, Security, Vigilance.

Once the management is satisfied that there are no dues pending from the employee, the Company Contribution is also released accordingly”, Air India said.

