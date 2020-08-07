Air India Express flight skids off runway while landing

By Sameer Updated: 7th August 2020 9:22 pm IST
Air India Express
New Delhi: An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight

Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today.

Air India Express said that there were six crew members on board including two pilots.

DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

