Air India filling GM posts when it is up for sale

New Delhi, Aug 16 : Air India is embroiled in another controversy with the selection process of eight GM (Ops) at a time when it is up for sale.

Sources say that at a time when Air India has initiated pay cuts, citing financial difficulties, the positions for eight General Managers are being filled with empanelment of candidates already done. Sources say that this will add to the costs of the company at a time when it is citing inability to pay to other employees causing more heartburn.

They add that these positions are being filled at the behest of a top airline official and chances are that these eight people would again be promoted before the divestment of Air India.

Air India is conducting interviews for the positions of GM (Ops) in Wide Body and Narrow Body aircraft.

The candidature of the Additional/Joint/Deputy GMs is being considered provisionally for the post of General Manager (Operations).

The candidates for wide body include M. Mathur, C. M. Edekar, Pushpinder Singh, Deepak Dutta, G. P. Nambiar, Sachin Ogale, K. Mathur, R. N. Mucadum, M. A. Doctor, Pankaj Agrawal and Anupam Chatterjee.

The candidates for narrow body include Sanjay Yadav, Dinesh Kumar, Yogesh Saraogi, Nivedita Bhasin, Sanjay Bhardwaj, S. Velraj, Nishank Roy, Tez Prakash Singh, Mukul Garg, Ishwar Pal, J. Aditya Rao and Sangita K. Bangar.

These candidates have been asked to appear for an interview on August 19 through video conference. “Before advising the candidates, please ensure that there is nothing adverse against them”, a circular by the Personnel department of Air India said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.