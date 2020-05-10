Air India flight with 163 evacuees lands at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: An Air India flight from Kuwait with 163 passengers on board landed at Hyderabad Airport, official known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday night.

Air India flight AI 988 from Kuwait landed at 10.07 p.m., airport sources told IANS.

Vande Bharat Mission

The flight is a part of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, the biggest-ever evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in various countries due to Covid-19 lockdown.

This is the first of the seven evacuation flights scheduled to land at the Hyderabad Airport over the next few days.

Stranded Indians will reach Hyderabad by seven flights

A Telangana government official had earlier said that a total of 2,350 stranded Indians from six countries will be reaching Hyderabad by seven flights.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, which began on May 7, the government of India is operating 64 flights till May 13 to bring home nearly 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad.

Source: IANS

