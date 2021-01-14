Non-stop Air India flight from Hyderabad to Chicago to start tomorrow

Hyderabad: Flying from Hyderabad to America will no longer be a hassle as Air India’s direct flight from the city to Chicago will start tomorrow.

According to Air India, the flight AI-107 from Hyderabad to Chicago would operate once a week every Friday, departing from Hyderabad at 12.50 pm to arrive in Chicago at 6.05 pm (local time) the same day.

The return flight AI-108 from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate every Wednesday leaving Chicago at 9.30 pm (local time) to arrive in Hyderabad at 1.40 am by Boeing 777LR aircraft.

The airline will use the Boeing 777-200 aircraft for this direct service. In the past, flights departed from Hyderabad would have a halt and transit. Usually, connecting flights would have one or two stops when flying to America.

On Twitter, Telangana IT and Municipal Affairs Minister KTR congratulated Air India and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for launching the direct flight from Hyderabad to Chicago.

Minister KTR said it was the beginning of more direct flights to other continents.

@ktrtrs Sir, thank you for the compliments and best wishes. This is just the beginning and we hope more destinations will follow soon. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti. — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) January 14, 2021