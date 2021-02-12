Air India offers special fare tickets for Keralites stranded in UAE

Dubai: Air India has come up with a “special all-inclusive fare” tickets for Keralites who are stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the recent flight ban.

Air India Express on its official Facebook page announced that it was offering a “special all-inclusive fare” of Dh330 to stranded Non-Resident Keralites in Dubai and Sharjah who wish to return to Kerala but faced difficulty due to the recent entry restrictions introduced by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Earlier this week, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi advised Indian nationals against travelling to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait via the UAE.

The surging numbers of COVID-19 cases have also led the authorities in Saudi to suspend entry by banning flights from 20 countries including India, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK).

According to an official from the Indian Consulate in Dubai, since December 2020, at least 600 Indians, who wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia, are stranded in the UAE.