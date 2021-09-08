Air India to launch non-stop flight service between Hyderabad and London

By ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 8th September 2021 11:39 pm IST
New Delhi: Air India to start its first-ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and London from September 9.

A first ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and London, Heathrow with the first flight arriving from London to Hyderabad on September 9 and departing from Hyderabad to London on September 10. This will further strengthen the connectivity of the India-UK sector, said the press statement from Air India.

The flight will operate twice a week with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with a capacity of 256 seats including 18 in Business Class and 238 in Economy Class configuration.

It further stated that the flight from Hyderabad to London will operate twice a week on Monday and Friday. The total flight time on this route will be 10hrs and 30 minutes from Hyderabad to London and 9 hrs 20 minutes from London to Hyderabad depending on the wind speed and other conditions on that particular day.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Goa.

