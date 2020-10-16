Air India to operate flights to Germany from October 26

News Desk 1Published: 17th October 2020 12:04 am IST
New Delhi, Oct 16 : National carrier Air India on Friday said it will operate flights to Germany from October 26.

The airline, in a tweet, said: “#FlyAI: Air India will operate flights between India-Germany from 26th Oct’ 20 to 28th March ’21.”

The announcement indicated that a breakthrough in ‘Air Bubble’ negotiations has been achieved between India and Germany.

Recently, issues had occurred regarding the number of flights being operated by Lufthansa and Air India between the two countries.

These issues lead to a virtual breakdown of the previous agreement, and consequently, Lufthansa and Air India had to cancel their flights between India and Germany.

India had formalised an ‘Air Bubble’ agreement with Germany in July 2020. This type of arrangement allows nationals of both the countries to travel in either direction.

