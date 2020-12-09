Air India to start non-stop flight from Hyderabad to Chicago

Sakina FatimaPublished: 9th December 2020 8:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: Air India will be starting its direct flight between Hyderabad and Chicago from January 15, 2021. According to a media release by Hyderabad airport, the airline will be operated with a Boeing 777-200 aircraft, with a seating capacity of 238. (8 First Class + 35 Business Class + 195 Economy Class).

Hyderabad-USA-Hyderabad has been the largest unserved passenger Origin & Destination (O&D) market between India and the US, with the potential of over 700,000 passengers annually.

 Hyderabad is a gateway to South & Central India and is the largest transit hub. It offers convenience for passengers travelling from cities like Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Rajahmundry, Bhopal, and Tirupati among others pushing an additional demand of approx. 220,000 passengers annually.

Mr Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said, “This new non-stop route connecting Hyderabad and Chicago in the USA has been on our connectivity wish list for a while. And we are delighted that it is our very own national carrier Air India that has commenced this service.”  

Under the Air Transport Bubble arrangement, airlines like British Airways have resumed operations, connecting Hyderabad to the UK. Meanwhile, Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia have resumed their services connecting Hyderabad with various destinations in the United Arab Emirates. Qatar Airways has also reconnected Hyderabad with Doha city.

