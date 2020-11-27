Air India waives rescheduling, no-show charges amid farmers’ protest

New Delhi, Nov 27 : In a relief for passengers flying out of Delhi-NCR, Air India has allowed waiver of no-show charges and one free reschedule to passengers who could not report for their flights amid the traffic disruption during the farmers’ protests and the closure of borders.

“In view of traffic disruption in NCR region due to closure of Delhi borders, we are allowing no-show waiver & one free reschedule to passengers who couldn’t report for their flights,” the national carrier said in a tweet on Thursday.

Although the waiver was initially valid for the flights scheduled out of Delhi airport only for Thursday, officials said that the relief has been extended till Friday.

As hundreds of farmers on Friday rallied at interstate borders to enter Delhi for their protest against the three recently passed agricultural laws, borders of the national capital have been closed at several fronts.

Huge traffic jams have been reported. Hundreds of commuters faced traffic snarls on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Friday as Delhi Police put up roadblocks at the interstate border to stop farmers from entering the national capital.

