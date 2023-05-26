Air India’s plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2023 7:27 pm IST
Air India cancels Chicago-Delhi flight after prolonged delay, passengers fume

New Delhi: An Air India plane en route to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take off on Friday due to a technical issue.

The Boeing 777 aircraft landed back safely in the national capital, the airline said in a statement.

Also Read
Severe turbulence on Air India Delhi-Sydney flight; several injured

“Air India flight AI185 Delhi to Vancouver dated May 26, 2023, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after take off,” it said.

MS Education Academy

An airline spokesperson said there were 298 passengers onboard the aircraft, and later they were taken in another plane to Vancouver.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2023 7:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button