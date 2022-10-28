Air quality dips as PM 2.5 levels rise in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Reports released by Telangana State Pollution Control Board on Thursday revealed that the air quality dipped in Hyderabad. The concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 increased significantly.

As per the report, the level of PM 2.5 increased from 34 to 105 micrograms per cubic meter on Diwali day in Hyderabad. PM 10 level saw a jump from 78 to 138 micrograms per cubic meter.

Last year due to muted celebrations owing to the pandemic, the level of air quality was much less when compared to the current year. In the current year, the air quality level reached to pre-pandemic level in Hyderabad.

The concentration of Sulphur dioxide increased from 5.8 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021 to 13.1 micrograms per cubic meter in 2022. However, the level of oxides of nitrogen dipped.

Hyderabad Air Quality Index today

Hyderabad Air Quality Index (AQI) today reached 115 level which is in the category of ‘poor’.

The worst AQI is recorded at Somajiguda (165). The second worst index is recorded at Zoo Park (162).

Meanwhile, Vittal Rao Nagar, Manikonda, New Malakpet, Puppalguda, Shirdi Sai Nagar, and Vittal Rao Nagar reported ‘moderate’ AQI.

Major air pollutants in Hyderabad

The major air pollutants in the city include PM2.5, PM10, SO2, CO, Ozone, and NO2, and their levels are 44, 76, 2, 1159, 6, and 12 respectively.

The level of pollution in the city is 2.9 times above the recommended limit given by WHO guidelines.