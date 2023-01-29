AirAsia flight aborts take-off after suspected bird hit at Lucknow airport

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 29th January 2023 4:12 pm IST
AirAsia flight aborts take-off after suspected bird hit at Lucknow airport

Lucknow: A Kolkata-bound AirAsia flight aborted its take-off after a suspected bird hit at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here, officials said.

“The pilot of an AirAsia flight aborted take-off after a suspected bird hit on the runway at around 11 am. This occurred before the flight could lift off. The aircraft returned to the bay and all the passengers were deboarded safely,” spokesperson of the airport Rupesh Kumar said.

Also Read
Mumbai: Right-wing outfits organise morcha against ‘love jihad’

He said there were over 180 passengers on the flight.

“Alternate arrangements were being made by the airline for the passengers,” Kumar said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button