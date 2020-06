AirAsia India to give 50,000 free flight tickets to doctors

New Delhi: Budget airline AirAsia India will give away 50,000 free domestic flight tickets to doctors under the ‘AirAsia RedPass’ initiative which acknowledges their contribution in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Doctors have been at the forefront of the nation’s fight against the pandemic, working tirelessly to save lives without fearing for their own,” the airline said in a statement.

“As part of this initiative to pay a tribute to doctors, AirAsia India will give away 50,000 free seats on flights across its domestic sectors to doctors as a gesture of gratitude for their commendable efforts in support of the nation.”

Under the initiative, doctors have to submit their contact details and desired sector and date of travel between July 1, 2020, to Sep 30, 2020, with their registration number or ID to the airline (https://air.asia/GCs2R).

“Applications are open till 12 June 2020 with up to 50,000 AirAsia RedPasses available for doctors across the country who would also be given special privileges like priority boarding at the airport,” the statement said

“The RedPass would be valid for a one way flight for the successful applicant doctors on the AirAsia India domestic network.”

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.