Airbnb seeks 12 people to live anywhere for a year

New Delhi: Inspired by the growing flexibility to work and live from anywhere, Airbnb today announced the launch of its “Live Anywhere on Airbnb” program. Twelve individuals to live exclusively in listings on Airbnb for approximately one year in this one of kind initiative.

Whether it’s joining Zoom meetings by the beach, taking family on the ultimate road trip, or learning a new language in a favourite city-participants can make the world their home.

From young families to remote workers, creators, empty nesters, and more, participants will be asked to share their experiences with the organizer to help inform future product upgrades and innovations on the platform to better accommodate nomadic living. Airbnb will assist with listing suggestions, local experiences and cover the cost of accommodations and provide an allowance for transportation for the duration of the program.

Participants who choose to host their primary residence on Airbnb during the program will be able to test the experience and opportunity of hosting while living nomadically, by potentially earning extra money while they travel. It’s possible for anyone who wants to host and take advantage of the coming travel surge. For new listings that were activated and booked in Q1 2021, 50 percent received a reservation request within four days of activation, and the average annual earnings per Host who has welcomed at least one guest is $9,600.

“The experience of living on Airbnb has been truly transformational for us. Live Anywhere on Airbnb will give even more people the opportunity to see the world through a whole new lens just as we have. We’re excited to see more people living and working from wherever they choose”, said Debbie Campbell, who along with Michael Campbell are long-term Airbnb guests and full-time travellers, also known as The Senior Nomads, who retired in 2013, sold their home and started traveling the world one Airbnb at a time.

Starting today, those interested in embarking on their own nomadic adventure can check the guidelines and submit applications at www.airbnb.com/liveanywhere. The 12 participants will be selected by the panel of interviewers in July and will begin traveling September 2021.