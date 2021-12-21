Airbnb tightens policies to crack down on NYE parties

San Francisco: With New Year’s Eve approaching, online vacation rental company Airbnb has announced that it is introducing new products and policies to crack down on disruptive NYE parties.

The company said that the anchor of this plan is a ban on one-night NYE bookings in entire home listings for guests without a history of positive reviews.

“As we build upon the party ban and continue to protect our community during this unprecedented time, certain holidays, such as New Years’ Eve, attract higher risks of unauthorised or disruptive parties,” the company said in a statement.

“That’s why we are introducing new products and policies to crack down on disruptive NYE parties, helping to protect our Hosts and minimising neighbourhood disruption,” it added.

The company said it will deploy more stringent restrictions on two-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for disruptive parties.

“For example, we will leverage and amplify our technology that restricts certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb,” the company said.

Airbnb said that guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

These criteria will be in place for guests attempting to book New Year’s Eve reservations in the US (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain and the UK.