Airborne transmission of coronavirus: Study reveals surprising details

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: A new coronavirus research may render people more alert and force them to observe guidelines more strictly. Hyderabad’s research lab, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has conducted a research study in cooperation with Chandigarh’s Institute of Microbial Technology (IMT) in both these cities about the presence of the virus in the air.

The study found that the virus remains in the air and can infect anyone. The research was conducted in three hospitals in these cities to find out the presence of coronavirus in Covid and non-Covid wards. The study found the presence of coronavirus in the air of Covid wards.

CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra said the research proved that the people should observe the Covid-19 guidelines strictly. “The study found that the virus was not found in non-Covid wards of the hospitals. The more number of patients in a ward the more coronavirus can be found in the ward’s air,” Mishra said.

“If a patient stays in a room for a long time, the virus in the air of that room can remain in the air up to two hours. Moreover, the virus was also found up to the distance of two meters,” the CCMB Director said. IMT Director Dr. Sanjeev Khosla advised the people to use a face mask and maintain social distancing. “Till the time the Corona vaccine is available, the use of the mask is the best preventive measure for the people to avoid Corona,” Dr. Khosla said