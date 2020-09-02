Airlines allowed to deploy up to 60% capacity in domestic sector

By News Desk 1 Updated: 2nd September 2020 6:37 pm IST
Airlines allowed to deploy up to 60% capacity in domestic sector

New Delhi, Sep 2 : The Centre on Wednesday increased the limited domestic passenger flight operations’ capacity to 60 per cent from an earlier 45 per cent, with immediate effect.

Till now, the Centre had permitted only 45 per cent capacity utilisation in the domestic sector with effect from June 27, 2020, post the initial re-start of operations of the scheduled domestic flights from May 25, 2020.

In an order, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday increased the capacity limit.

The document stated that the partial modification of the earlier order has been undertaken after review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel.

READ:  Economies across the globe witnessed Covid-led contraction

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, although domestic air services had resumed in a phased manner.

Subsequently, domestic flight services resumed from May 25.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close