Airlines allowed to deploy up to 60% capacity in domestic sector

New Delhi, Sep 2 : The Centre on Wednesday increased the limited domestic passenger flight operations’ capacity to 60 per cent from an earlier 45 per cent, with immediate effect.

Till now, the Centre had permitted only 45 per cent capacity utilisation in the domestic sector with effect from June 27, 2020, post the initial re-start of operations of the scheduled domestic flights from May 25, 2020.

In an order, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday increased the capacity limit.

The document stated that the partial modification of the earlier order has been undertaken after review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, although domestic air services had resumed in a phased manner.

Subsequently, domestic flight services resumed from May 25.

