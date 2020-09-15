Airlines financially stressed, need govt support: Praful Patel

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 15th September 2020 2:24 pm IST
Airlines financially stressed due to COVID-19, need support from govt: Praful Patel

New Delhi: Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support from the government, said Nationalist Congress Party MP Praful Patel on Tuesday.

“We have to help the aviation sector. Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support,” said former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel during a discussion on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 in Rajya Sabha.

Stating the importance of civil aviation sector in the country, he said, “Four to five per cent people of the country board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15 per cent, we would need a huge increase in the number of airports and aircraft.”

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1.

Source: ANI
