AirPods Pro price drops to record low of $169 on Amazon

San Francisco, Nov 27 : Amazon is offering record-low prices on the best-selling in-ear wireless headphones AirPods Pro as part of the ongoing Black Friday Sale.

Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds are just $169 at Amazon right now.

This is the lowest price one would have seen on the AirPods Pro to date as normally, these wireless earbuds would cost $249.

One can buy even buy AirPods Pro for $190 at Woot, or $200 at Best Buy and B&H Photo, the media reports said on Friday.

Apart from AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20+ flagship phone is being sold at a reduced cost of $709 on Amazon.com

It is available in four colour variants — Black, Blue, Grey and Pink.

OnePlus 8 Pro Onyx Black, 5G unlocked Android smartphone US Version, 12GB RAM+256GB is available for $799.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s mid-ranger Galaxy A71 5G is being sold at $499 on Amazon. It gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 64-megapixel rear camera.

Black Friday is the day that comes right after Thanksgiving Day in the US.

Thanksgiving is one of the biggest festive and shopping seasons in the US.

Now online stores all over the world, including the UK, Japan, Australia and the European Union offer Black Friday sales.

