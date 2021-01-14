Airport Authority of India invites applications for Junior Executive post

New Delhi: Airport Authority of India has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Junior Executive and Manager.

As per the notification, out of 355 vacancies of Junior Executive, 264, 83 and eight are of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), Junior Executive (Airport Operations) and Junior Executive (Technical) respectively.

Eligibility

For Junior Executive (Technical) post, candidates must hold B.E / B. Tech Degree in Mechanical or Automobile whereas, for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), candidates must be B. Sc. with Physics and Mathematics or holder of Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline with Physics and Mathematics as subjects in any one of the semester curriculum.

Candidates must be Graduate in Science and MBA of 2 years duration or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering for Junior Executive (Airport Operations) post.

Educational eligibility for Manager (Fire Services) and Manager (Technical) is B.E / B. Tech Degree in Fire Engg./ Mechanical Engg./ Automobile Engg and B.E / B. Tech Degree in Mechanical or Automobile respectively.

Candidates who are applying for Manager post must have an experience of at least five years.

Apart from it, the maximum age limits for Manager and Junior Executive posts as on November 30, 2020 are 32 and 27 years respectively.

Remuneration

The remuneration for the posts are as follows

Manager (E-3): Rs.60000-3%-180000 Junior Executive (E-1): Rs.40000-3%-140000

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of Airport Authority of India (click here) today before 11:59 p.m.

The application fee is Rs. 1000. However, for SC, ST and female candidates, it is Rs. 170.

PWD candidates and apprentices who have completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI did not have to pay application fee.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).