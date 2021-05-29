Airstrikes kill 14 militants in Afghanistan

Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 29th May 2021 7:59 pm IST
Airstrikes kill 14 militants in Afghanistan
Representational Image

Kabul: At least 14 militants were killed and six others injured airstrikes pounded Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan’s Logar province, said an army statement released here on Saturday.

The sorties targeted a Taliban gathering in their hideouts in Zarghon Shahr area of Mohammad Agha district on Friday, killing 14 militants on the spot and wounding six others, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Similar air raids on the Taliban militants in Shindand and Obe districts of the western Herat province on Thursday night left two dozen armed insurgents dead and injured six others, the statement said.

The Taliban outfit is yet to make a comment.

