Airstrikes kill 37 militants in Afghanistan

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 1st August 2021 10:37 am IST
Airstrikes kill 37 militants in Afghanistan
Representative Image

Kabul: A total of 37 militants were killed as Afghan fighter planes targeted a convoy of Taliban militants in Dasht-e-Lili area of Jawzjan province, a local official said.

“Acting on a tip-off, the fighter planes struck a convoy of Taliban rebels in Dasht-e-Lili area and Murghab village on Saturday, killing 37 insurgents and injuring 14 others,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

Also Read
Indian-American Rashad Hussain to head office on religious freedom

A number of arms and ammunition as well as 13 motorbikes and some vehicles of the militant group were also destroyed in the sorties, the official said.

MS Education Academy

Without providing more details, the official added that the fighting planes would continue to target the insurgents elsewhere in the country.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button