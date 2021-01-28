Airtel 5G service ready to launch, demo goes live in Hyderabad

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced that it has become the country’s first telco to successfully demonstrate and orchestrate live 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad city.

The company stated that it did this over its existing liberalised spectrum in the 1800 MHz band through the NSA (Non Stand Alone) network technology.

It further said that Airtel 5G is capable of delivering 10x speeds, 10x latency and 100x concurrency when compared to existing technologies, adding that users specifically, in Hyderabad, were able to download a full length movie in a matter of seconds on a 5G phone.

In a statement, the company said, “Using a first of its kind, dynamic spectrum sharing, Airtel seamlessly operated 5G and 4G concurrently within the same spectrum block. This demonstration has emphatically validated the 5G readiness of Airtel’s network across all domains – Radio, Core and Transport.”

The full impact of the 5G experience, however, will be available to our customers, when adequate spectrum is available and government approvals received.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel said: “I am very proud of our engineers who have worked tirelessly to showcase this incredible capability in Tech City, Hyderabad today. Every one of our investments is future proofed as this game changing test in Hyderabad proves. With Airtel being the first operator to demonstrate this capability, we have shown again that we have always been the first in India to pioneer new technologies in our quest for empowering Indians everywhere.”

“We believe India has the potential to become a global hub for 5G innovation. To make that happen we need the ecosystem to come together – applications, devices and network innovation. We are more than ready to do our bit.” added Gopal Vittal.