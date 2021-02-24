Airtel enters advertising business with Airtel Ads

New Delhi, Feb 24 : Bharti Airtel has entered the advertising business with the launch of Airtel Ads, a brand engagement solution.

A company statement said that Airtel Ads allows brands of all sizes to curate consent-based and privacy safe campaigns to one of the biggest pool of quality customers in India.

“Using Airtel’s deep data science capabilities, Airtel Ads allows brands to create high engagement and high impact campaigns to the most relevant customer cohorts. This also means that Airtel customers receive only the most relevant brand offerings and not unwanted spam,” it said.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said that Airtel Ads breaks new ground in the $10 billion Indian advertising industry.

“By abstracting Airtel’s unique strengths of quality customers, best-in-class network and world-class digital platforms, Airtel Ads offers innovative channels for brands to reach the right audiences. What truly differentiates Airtel Ads is its razor-sharp focus on quality over quantity and real impact vs vanity metrics,” Nair said.

As per the company Airtel Ads delivers superior returns on brand spends and focuses on relationships with customers rather than just delivering online impressions.

Its rigorous compliance with ad-tracking standards and norms allows complete transparency with advertisers and ensures ZERO Ad Frauds in the form of false impressions and clicks, the statement added.

“Advertising is an adjacency to our core business of delighting our customers with great services. Therefore, we combine the privacy that is paramount to our customers with the trust and transparency that is vital to the brands we serve,” Nair added.

During the beta phase, Airtel Ads delivered successful campaigns for over 100 brands across multiple categories including FMCG, BFSI, Digital Startups. Early advertisers include PepsiCo, Zomato, CRED, Tata AIG, Lenskart, Apollo 247, Cars24, Gameskraft, Vahan and Harley Davidson, said the statement.

