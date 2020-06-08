Airtel to home deliver sim cards to customers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bid to encourage people to stay safe at home to contain further spread of the virus, one of the largest telecom operators in the country – Airtel is offering its customers a bundle of new ‘Concierge Services’ in Hyderabad.

As most of the retail stores are now open in across the locations of the city, Airtel to deliver SIM Cards at customers doorsteps following a contactless delivery protocol. In addition to it, installation of broadband and DTH is also made available to ensure connecting with all during this uncertainty without any hassles.

According to a statement to subscribers, Mr Gopal Vittal, CEO, Airtel said “If you prefer to be served at your home, we now have a concierge service and would be delighted to come to your home. Whether it is delivery of a SIM card at your doorstep or an installation of a broadband or DTH, we can do it all,” Vittal said.

All the field teams of Airtel have been trained on a new contactless delivery and installation protocol. Airtel has made its digital channels even more simple to ensure that users can easily recharge mobile/TV, pay bills, buy new services or raise a complaint from anywhere, he said.

According to Mr Gopal Vittal, “there seems to be even more uncertainty” as restrictions are being lifted in large parts of the nation. People across the country are still worried about the safety of their loved ones and also, they are concerned about incomes and jobs”At Airtel, we empathize with this uncertainty. So as each of us adapts to this new context, there is one thing we don’t want you to worry about – your need to stay connected,” Vittal said.

Airtel has taken several measures to ensure connectivity and continuation of services during the lockdown and it will take all necessary precautions to ensure that staff and customers remain safe.

Over a million customers have already enrolled into its ”Super Heroes” programme, who have helped a few more millions stay connected “…if anyone wants to help someone get access to their services or help pay their bills or recharge for them, there is a Super Heroes initiative. More than a million customers have already enrolled into this program and have helped many more millions stay connected,” Vittal said.

Ratna Chotrani

