Airtel launches ‘Work@Home’ solutions for business

Hyderabad: With work for home becoming the new normal for millions of Indian professionals, Airtel Business – the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel – today launched Work@Home solutions for enterprises.

Airtel Work@Home is India’s first enterprise-grade solution designed to enable employees to operate efficiently and securely from their homes. With a range of connectivity options – wired & wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms, enterprises can now safely embrace the open, borderless new world of work.

Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO-Airtel Business said: “These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with a new way of working. For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal. Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity.”

Airtel Work@Home comes in the form of Essential and Add-on bundles and allows a business to customize their own plans.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.