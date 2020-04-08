Airtel recharge now available at ATMs, grocery stores

New Delhi: In a bid to make it convenient for Airtel subscribers to recharge their prepaid phones, the company has started offering recharging facilities at ATMs, grocery stores and chemist shops.

In a mail to the subscribers, Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said: “We also recognise that there is a large population which isn’t online and is unable to recharge at their regular retailers. To address that, we have activated several new channels – Bank ATMs, pharmacies as well as grocery stores.”

The partners of Airtel in this initiative are HDFC, ICICI, Apollo and Big Bazaar, he said.

Vittal, however, said that given the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the company recommends people to stay safe and use its digital medium to recharge.

“You can also help, do your bit, and recharge for those around you, who do not have access to a digital channel. You can recharge at Airtel.in or through the Airtel Thanks app,” the letter said.

Earlier Reliance Jio too had announced similar alternative channels for recharge.

Regarding issues faced by customer, the Airtel CEO urged customers to use the digital medium to raise query or concern because call centers are running at reduced capacity.

“We have strengthened our IVR, which can now address 98 per cent of all your concerns. In case the IVR can’t resolve it, we have enabled a functionality that allows you to create a ticket on the IVR itself. Or better still you can raise your issue through the Airtel Thanks App. Rest assured, once raised digitally, we will address it on priority,” he said.

Earlier the telecom major had announced to extend the validity of pre-paid packs of over 8 crore subscribers till April 17, in view of the coronavirus crisis and the resultant nationwide lockdown.

