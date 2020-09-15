Airtel, STL tie up for fibre digital network in 10 telecom circles

New Delhi, Sep 15 : Digital networks integrator STL on Tuesday announced a partnership with Bharti Airtel to build an optical fibre network for the telecom operator across 10 telecom circles.

In a statement, STL said that the modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver world-class customer experience through enhanced scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth.

“The densely fiberised, future-ready network, will also form the foundation for many next-gen services such as 5G, FTTH, IoT, enterprise networks, and Industry 4.0,” it said.

STL has been a long term partner to Airtel in the optical connectivity space and in this project, it will closely work with Airtel to design and build a network that will shape the future of connected India, the statement said.

Commenting on the partnership, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said: “This 5G-ready and high capacity network will enable us to provide faster delivery of new services, while delivering an enhanced user experience.”

K.S. Rao, CEO of Network Services and Software, STL said: “The need for dense fiberisation shall continue to grow on the back of investments in 5G, FTTH, data centres, and next-gen digital networks. STL, with its diverse capability across all network layers, is uniquely positioned to deliver significant value for digital service providers.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.