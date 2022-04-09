AISA, CFI activists protest outside UP Bhawan, demand arrest of Bajrang Muni

By: Ashish Kumar Kataria

New Delhi: Activists of the All India Students Association (AISA) and Campus Front of India (CFI) held a joint protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Protestors demanded the immediate arrest of the Hindutva seer Bajrang Muni after he called for rape against Muslim women during a procession on the occasion of the Hindu New Year at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh on April 2.

Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin alias Anupam Mishra claims to be the head priest of Badi Sangat Udasin Ashram in UP.

Slogans of “Arrest Bajrang Muni’ and “Yogi Government Down Down” were raised at the protest site. The protestors were detained by the Delhi police from UP Bhawan and were taken to Mandir Marg police station.

Several protestors observing Roza had been requesting the Chanakyapuri SHO to release all the protestors but the Delhi police in an expression of its inhuman treatment of detainees and Muslim protestors turned their face the other way.

Women activists also alleged the Delhi police of manhandling and their clothes being pulled off at the police station.

Activists of the All India Students Association (AISA) and Campus Front of India protesting outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Ashish Kumar Kataria)

A protestor holding a poster outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Ashish Kumar Kataria)

A protestor holding a poster outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Ashish Kumar Kataria)

A protestor holding a poster protesting against Islamophobia outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Ashish Kumar Kataria)