AISF activists lay siege at Minister’s quarters

Hyderabad: The activists of AISF today lay siege around the office of State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy in Basheerbagh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Activists said that the state government should take up the responsibilities for the Suicides of Intermediate students Jahnavi from Nalgonda district and Dhanush from Bhupalapalle district .

Speaking on the occasion, the state president of the federation Ashok Stalin alleged that the state government was playing with the lives of the Intermediate students of the state.

He alleged that the authorities of the Intermediate board had retracted from their promise of passing all the students by keeping in view of Covid virus. He said that 51 percent of the total intermediate Students failed in the intermediate first year exams due to the failure of the authorities to keep their promise . He alleged that the majority of the students could not clear the exams as the state government did not provide proper teaching to them.

He demanded the state government to take action against the officials who are responsible for the failure of the students. He said that of the total 2.25 lakh failed students, 1.75 lakh studied in the government colleges. He recalled that 27 Intermediate students committed suicides due to the failure of the officials of the board.

He demanded the authorities concerned to pass all the failed students by keeping in view of their future . The activists tried to barge into the office of the minister. However , they were prevented from entering the office by police present at the minister’s office .