AISF meet against CAA-NPR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Student Federation (AISF) has organised round table meet on NPR and CAA at Rose Garden Function Hall in Asifabad.

State President of AISF, Waliullah Quadri presided the meet.

“We have to fight against communal forces unitedly and safeguard democracy”, Waliullah said in the meeting.

He slammed BJP for their divisive politics resulting in riots in north-east Delhi and other parts of the country.

Delhi riots broke out between pro- and anti- CAA protesters on 23 February which raged for 3 days.

The violence claimed lives of 46 persons and more than 400 persons are injured.