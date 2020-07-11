Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan test COVID-19 negative

Both actors were admitted to Nanavati hospital

By Safoora Updated: July 12, 2020, 2:39 am IST
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan/PTI

MUMBAI: The COVID-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Aaradhya are negative, while swab test results are awaited.

After Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed in separate tweets on Saturday evening that they had been hospitalised with the novel coronavirus.

Both actors were admitted to Nanavati hospital, where all the tests of the Bachchan family members were conducted.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said: “Only Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s corona report has come as of now. Their family members, staff, drivers etc have been tested for the deadly virus at Nanavati Hospital and the reports are expected to come tomorrow (July 12).”

On Saturday evening, Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted confirming he had tested Covid positive. “T 3590 -I have tested Covid positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” @SrBachchan had tweeted.

At the time of publishing this report, Nanavati sources stated that the 77-year-old senior actor is not on ventilator. Further details are awaited.

Soon after Bachchan’s tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested COVID positive.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.

Source: IANS
