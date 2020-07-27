Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for COVID-19, discharged

Abhishek and his father, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital since then.

Posted By News Desk Last Updated: 27th July 2020 5:16 pm IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Courtesy "twitter/filmfare"

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared that his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya have been discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19.

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. I am indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital”

tweeted Abhishek

While Aishwarya and Aaradhya return home, Big B and son Abhishek have to be in the hospital for now.

“They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff,” wrote Abhishek on his verified account.

Abhishek’s mother, Jaya Bachchan, tested negative.

Source: IANS
BollywoodEntertainment
Tags

