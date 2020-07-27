Aishwarya, Aaradhya test negative for COVID-19, discharged

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared that his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya have been discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19.

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. I am indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital” tweeted Abhishek

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Abhishek and his father, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital since then.

While Aishwarya and Aaradhya return home, Big B and son Abhishek have to be in the hospital for now.

“They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff,” wrote Abhishek on his verified account.

Abhishek’s mother, Jaya Bachchan, tested negative.

Source: IANS