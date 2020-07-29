Aishwarya ‘forever indebted’ for praying for her family’s recovery from COVID

Posted By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 29th July 2020 2:53 pm IST

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday thanked her fans for their prayers following the actor and her family’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Monday.

Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh, who were admitted to the hospital on July 11 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, are yet to be discharged.

“Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab and me.

“Truly overwhelmed and forever indebted. God bless you, all my love always and prayers for the well-being of you all and all yours. Truly, deeply and heartfelt. Be well and be safe. God bless, love you,” Aishwarya wrote in a post on Instagram.

On Monday, Abhishek, 44, revealed that he and his father were still under the care of medical staff at the Nanavati Hospital.

“My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever,” Abhishek had tweeted.

