Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend Expo 2020 Dubai to support women

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going to attend the Expo 2020 Dubai-mega event this week in an initiative to empower women, according to a report on an Indian entertainment website.

After two years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is taking her first international trip amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The former beauty queen will travel to Paris on October 3, and then to Dubai on October 5 to promote the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program – powered by L’Oreal Paris.

In a follow-up to last month’s Burj Khalifa show, an invitation was sent to people to attend current events. L’Oréal Paris will now host the largest harassment training program on October 5 at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheater at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Thousands of women and men are expected to attend the event, which runs from 7 pm to 9 pm, while others can watch the broadcasted event online.

“L’Oréal Paris has always been committed to empowering women through beauty, and now through its programme Stand Up Against Street Harassment. As an official Expo 2020 Dubai partner, we will accelerate the raising awareness on street harassment and share, with as many people as possible. It is the key to give women the confidence and power to walk freely toward their destiny,” Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global Brand President, L’Oréal Paris, said in a statement.

It is reported that Aishwarya became the first Bollywood actress to feature at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on September 28, 2021. Her face is projected on the iconic building of the brand to invite people, especially the media and influencers, to the event.