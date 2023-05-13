Aishwarya Rai becomes highest paid south actress, see Top 10

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the stunning actress has now officially surpassed her contemporaries as the highest-paid South Indian actress with her fee for recentlty released movie Ponniyin Selvan: II. Her exceptional acting abilities and charisma have made her the most desired actress not only in Bollywood but also in Tollywood and Kollywood Industries.

Aishwarya Rai Becomes Highest Paid Female Actress

Guess Aishwarya’s salary who is now the highest-paid actress in the South Indian industry along with Nayanthara?

According to reports, Aishwarya charged a whopping amount of Rs 10 crores PS-II, making her the highest-paid actress in the southern film industry along with lady superstar Nayanthara who is also charging the same amount. These gorgeous ladies are currently on the top of the list.

More About Aishwarya Rai

The actress’ captivating screen presence, combined with her exceptional acting abilities, has earned her this well-deserved position.

She has been making waves in the industry with her exceptional performances in Ponniyin Selvan, making her presence felt even in the most competitive markets.

Aishwarya has long been a fan favourite of both the public and critics, and her new title only solidifies her position as the reigning queen of the South Indian film industry. Her fans are excited for her upcoming projects, and it’s no surprise that producers are lining up to work with her. The sky is the limit for the South Indian film industry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leading the way, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next!



List Of Top 10 Highest Paid Tollywood Actresses