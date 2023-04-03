Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan pose together for paps in THIS video

Mumbai: India’s first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated on Friday, 31st of March 2023 in Mumbai. Several Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood celebrities, sports personalities, prominent politicians and businessmen etc, were present at the event. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan and his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also seen posing for the paps during the event.

Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan while Salman was seen posing alone. As the love story of Salman and Aishwarya still holds a place in the hearts of Indians, one of the fans has shared an edited video of the Bhaijaan and his co-star in ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ on Instagram. The video is now doing rounds on other social media platforms too and fans are reacting to it in the comments section.

Watch the video below.

Earlier, a fan page named ‘The Time Line India’ also shared an edited video of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Ambani’s bash where their youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant.

Check video below.

Talking about their married life, Aishwarya Rai is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan while Salman Khan is still in search for his soul mate.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and Tiger 3.