Aishwarya Rai shares adorable photos of daughter Aaradhya, pens birthday wish

Mumbai: Former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned a sweet birthday wish for her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya turned 9

On 16th November, Aaradhya turned 9 and on the occasion, the 47-year-old actor went on to pen down a note expressing her love and gratitude for her “darling angel”.

She wrote, “HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA”.

“I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY…Forever and Beyond… GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life, Love, Love LOVE YOU,” she added.

Amitabh Bachchan

Earlier, father-in-law of Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan has traced the growing-up years of Aaradhya.

The cine icon posted a photo collage made by a fan page, featuring nine throwback pictures of Aaradhya from when she was one till now.

The photos, from start to end, show how Aaradhya has grown up and captures her various moods. In some images, she is smiling for the camera and in others, she looks amused.