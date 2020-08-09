AISSIMC holds free online job mela

By Mohammed Hussain Published: 9th August 2020 10:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: The All India Small Scale Industries Minorities Committee (AISSIMC) is organising a Free Online Job Mela for educated unemployeed youth and women, announced SZ Sayeed, President of the Committee.

He said that prior to the Job Mela a three-day counseling session will be held from August  16 to August 19, in which the candidates would be provided guidance about interview techniques and other necessary information regarding employment opportunities as per their qualifications and experience. 

The last date for registration on the WhatsApp number 98499 32346, is August 14. He added that the Job Mela would be held on Zoom Webinar and the candidates would be informed on their registered WhatsApp number.

Sayeed said that during five months ,millions of people have lost their jobs and opportunities in different fields are decreasing.

Mir Ayub Khan, General Secretary of the committee said that this job mela is being organised under ‘Khud Kamao- Khud Khao’ programme of the Committee. Ms. Rubnia Maidhani will be in-charge for job mela and counselling session. The Committee will also organise training programme for Fashion Desiging and Beautician and allied courses very soon. 

