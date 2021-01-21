AITA Championship: Anirudh upsets 6th seed, reaches semis

Bengaluru, Jan 21 : Telangana’s Tarun Anirudh sent the sixth seed Bharat Kumaran of Tamil Nadu enroute to the semi-finals of the Rs.1 lakh prize money AITA Tennis Championship being held at the at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, here on Thursday.

Anirudh had to dig deep to win over his fancied opponent where both the sets were decided by tie-breaks.

Meanwhile, both top seeds in the boys and girls categories lost in the AITA TS 7 tennis tournament hosted by Fortune Sports Academy. While Sriniketh Kannan lost to Sehej Singh in the Boys U-14 section, Vanya Srivastav was beaten by Sushmita Ravi on the Girls U-14 category.

Results:

Men’s Singles (quarter-finals): Rishi Reddy (1) (KAR) bt Kavin Masilimani (7) (TN) 7-6, (9) 2-0 (Retd); Tarun Anirudh (TS) bt Bharat Kumaran (6) (TN) 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5); Madhwin Kamath (GUJ) bt Manav Jain (KAR) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Nikshep Ballekere (KAR) bt Manish G (KAR) 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Men’s doubles semi-finals:

Nishant Rebello (MP)/ Yash Yadav (MP) bt Theyjo Oges (TN) / J. Mohit Mayur (TN) 6-4, 1-6 (11-9); Rishi Reddy (KAR)/ Dheeraj Kodancha (TN) (2) bt Tarun Anirudh (TS) /Gunjan Jadhav (MAH) 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Boys under-14 (semi-finals)

Sehej Singh bt Sriniketh Kannan (1) 6-2,6-1; Gandharv Kothapalli bt Arya Ganapathy (7) 6-1, 6-3

Girls under-14 (semi-finals)

Sushmitha Ravi (7) bt Vanya Srivastav (1) 7-6 (8-6), 6-3; Anvi Punaganti bt Zyna Salar 6-0, 6-2

