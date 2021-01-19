AITA Men’s Championship: Top seeds have it easy

By IANS|   Published: 19th January 2021 6:59 am IST
AITA Men's Championship: Top seeds have it easy

Bengaluru, Jan 18 : The top seeds had easy going while progressing to the last-16 of the Rs.1 lakh prize money AITA Men’s Championship here on Monday.

Rishi Reddy, ranked No.1 due to late withdrawal of Nikki Poonacha and Prajwal Dev, both seeded No.1 and No.2, brushed aside the challenge of Krithik MS 6-1, 6-0 while second seed Suraj Prabodh downed Pranash Babu 6-0, 6-4 at the at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

Third seed Yash Yadav beat Arju Mahadevan 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the next round.

Results (Round-1)

Rishi Reddy (1) bt Krithik MS 6-1, 6-0; Venkata Swamy Naidu Gandham bt Vinay Kumar 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4); Kavin Masilamani bt Ricky Sehrawat 6-2, 6-0; Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan bt Ihsan Husain Mahmood 6-1, 6-1; Gunjan Jadhav bt Ribhav Ravikiran 6-1, 6-2; Nikshep Ravikumar Ballekere bt Siddharth N Gangatkar 6-3, 7-6 (4); Yash Yadav (3) bt Arjun Mahadevan 6-2, 6-1; Theyjo J Oges bt Siddharth K S Arya 6-3, 6-3; Suraj R Prabodh (2) bt Pranash Babu 6-0, 6-4

READ:  Mamata remains No. 1 choice for CM in Bengal

Meanwhile, Saksham Suman created a flutter when he ousted eighth seed Lethaeesh Kombila in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the AITA FSA TS 7 Under-14 tennis tournament at the Fortune Sports Academy.

Results (Round-1): Boys U-14: Sriniketh Kannan (1) bt Arjun Balaji (Q) 6-0, 6-0; Vishnu Mohan bt Abhay K Bharadwaj 6-1, 6-2; Aradhya Kshitiz (6) bt Srikar 6-4, 6-1; Shourya Bhattacharya (3) bt Pranith Gogineni 6-3, 6-2; Sehej Singh bt Prakaash Sarran 6-1, 6-3; Venkatesh Subramaniyan bt Likith S Gowda 6-2, 6-2; Abhishek Subramaniyan (5) bt Poornachandra Kumar W/O; Saksham Suman bt Lethaeesh Kombila (8) 6-3, 6-3; Nithilan Poonkundran bt Nikith Korishetru 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Gandharv Kothapalli bt Dhanush Bhillapura 6-0, 6-0; Arya Ganapathy (7) bt Toli Prasad Herman 6-2, 6-1

READ:  Sudhanshu Pandey: I will always choose smart content over trends

Girls U-14: Archisha Ghosh bt Vishwas Thank 6-2, 6-2; Varunya Chingatakere bt Pooja Nagraj 6-1, 6-0; Umam Ahmad (6) bt Tara Nittur 6-2, 6-1; Snigda Kant (3) bt Sarah Homes 6-0, 6-0; Dharani Sreenivasa bt Purvi K Pavan 6-1, 6-1

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 19th January 2021 6:59 am IST
Back to top button