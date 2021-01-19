AITA Men’s Championship: Top seeds have it easy

Bengaluru, Jan 18 : The top seeds had easy going while progressing to the last-16 of the Rs.1 lakh prize money AITA Men’s Championship here on Monday.

Rishi Reddy, ranked No.1 due to late withdrawal of Nikki Poonacha and Prajwal Dev, both seeded No.1 and No.2, brushed aside the challenge of Krithik MS 6-1, 6-0 while second seed Suraj Prabodh downed Pranash Babu 6-0, 6-4 at the at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

Third seed Yash Yadav beat Arju Mahadevan 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the next round.

Results (Round-1)

Rishi Reddy (1) bt Krithik MS 6-1, 6-0; Venkata Swamy Naidu Gandham bt Vinay Kumar 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4); Kavin Masilamani bt Ricky Sehrawat 6-2, 6-0; Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan bt Ihsan Husain Mahmood 6-1, 6-1; Gunjan Jadhav bt Ribhav Ravikiran 6-1, 6-2; Nikshep Ravikumar Ballekere bt Siddharth N Gangatkar 6-3, 7-6 (4); Yash Yadav (3) bt Arjun Mahadevan 6-2, 6-1; Theyjo J Oges bt Siddharth K S Arya 6-3, 6-3; Suraj R Prabodh (2) bt Pranash Babu 6-0, 6-4

Meanwhile, Saksham Suman created a flutter when he ousted eighth seed Lethaeesh Kombila in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the AITA FSA TS 7 Under-14 tennis tournament at the Fortune Sports Academy.

Results (Round-1): Boys U-14: Sriniketh Kannan (1) bt Arjun Balaji (Q) 6-0, 6-0; Vishnu Mohan bt Abhay K Bharadwaj 6-1, 6-2; Aradhya Kshitiz (6) bt Srikar 6-4, 6-1; Shourya Bhattacharya (3) bt Pranith Gogineni 6-3, 6-2; Sehej Singh bt Prakaash Sarran 6-1, 6-3; Venkatesh Subramaniyan bt Likith S Gowda 6-2, 6-2; Abhishek Subramaniyan (5) bt Poornachandra Kumar W/O; Saksham Suman bt Lethaeesh Kombila (8) 6-3, 6-3; Nithilan Poonkundran bt Nikith Korishetru 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Gandharv Kothapalli bt Dhanush Bhillapura 6-0, 6-0; Arya Ganapathy (7) bt Toli Prasad Herman 6-2, 6-1

Girls U-14: Archisha Ghosh bt Vishwas Thank 6-2, 6-2; Varunya Chingatakere bt Pooja Nagraj 6-1, 6-0; Umam Ahmad (6) bt Tara Nittur 6-2, 6-1; Snigda Kant (3) bt Sarah Homes 6-0, 6-0; Dharani Sreenivasa bt Purvi K Pavan 6-1, 6-1

