AITA under-16 tennis: Pranav, Amodini emerge champions

Bengaluru, Feb 19 : Rethin Pranav and Amodini Vijay, seeded No.4 in the boys and girls respectively, emerged champions in the AITA under-16 tennis tournament at the Palace Grounds here on Friday.

While Pranav stopped the giant-killer Shivaraj Chandan in the final with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 verdict, Amodini overcame Vanya Srivastav’s challenge 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

Amodini, 14, could have been an easy winner but for a great fightback by Vanya especially in the second set. After taking the first set and Amodini was leading 5-2 in the second and was serving for the match until Vanya made a good comeback to win the set. However, Amodini made the match her own when she took the final set 6-1.

Results (seedings prefixed):

Boys under-16 final: 4-Rethin Pranav bt Shivaraj Chandan 2-6, 6-2, 6-0

Girls under-16 final: 4-Amodini Vijay Nayak bt Vanya Srivastav 6-4, 5-7, 6-1

