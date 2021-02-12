AITA Women’s Championship: Soha, Pratibha enter semis

Bengaluru, Feb 11 : The top four seeds on Thursday entered the semi-finals of the Rs.1 lakh AITA Women’s Championship at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

In the quarter-finals, Karnataka’s Soha Sadiq and Pratibha Prasad Narayan, seeded second and fourth respectively, made it to the last-four stage. While Soha beat fifth seed Nidhi Chilmulla of Telangana 6-3, 6-1, Pratibha downed her statemate Sonashe Bhatnagar 6-1, 6-3.

Top seed Humera Baharmus of Telangana ended Sharmada Balu’s campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win. Joining her was third seed Sravya Shivani, also of Telangana, who beat her statemate Apurva Vemuri 6-3, 6-0.

Results:

Singles quarterfinals:

Humera Baharmus bt Sharmada Balu 6-3, 6-4; Sravya Shivani bt Apurva Vemuri 6-3, 6-0; Soha Sadiq bt Nidhi Chilmulla 6-3, 6-1; Pratibha Prasad Narayan bt Sonashe Bhatnagar 6-1, 6-3

Doubles semifinals:

Sravya Shivani/Sharmada Balu bt Soha Sadiq/Vanshita Pathania 6-0, 6-3; Sonashe Bhatnagar/Humera Baharmus bt Mubashira Anjum Shaik/Mushratanjumn Shaik 6-4, 6-0

